Johnson Awarded $33 Mln To Accelerate Heat Pump Manufacturing

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) on Monday announced that it has been granted $33 million from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains. The grant has been awarded to help increase the domestic production of electric heat pumps by expanding three U.S.-based manufacturing sites.

These facilities will be able to produce approximately 200,000 electric heat pumps per year, which represents a nearly 200% production increase. This significant volume is expected to drive energy affordability and energy security while helping to combat climate change and creating new job opportunities.

Katie McGinty, vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer, at Johnson, stated, "We are thrilled to participate in this program and help drive the enormous impact it will have on energy security, reliability, and affordability while achieving unprecedented progress in slashing carbon. We also are excited to create 1,000 new family-sustaining jobs - a great boost for the communities we call home."

The initiative is estimated to save 1.63 million metric tons of CO² emissions from residential heating and 25 million metric tons from commercial and industrial heating each year. This is equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from more than 5.5 million gasoline-powered vehicles driven for one year.

The investment highlights the versatility of heat pump applications, which, in North America, have historically been concentrated in the residential sector.

