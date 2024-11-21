Johns Lyng Group Updates Director’s Shareholdings

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (AU:JLG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Johns Lyng Group Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interests of Director Scott Didier, reflecting an acquisition of 238,935 performance rights and 19,558 ordinary shares, while disposing of 19,558 performance rights. This adjustment aligns with the company’s Employee and Executive Incentive Plan, as approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.
For further insights into AU:JLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.