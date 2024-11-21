Johns Lyng Group Updates Director’s Shareholdings

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (AU:JLG) has released an update.

Johns Lyng Group Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interests of Director Scott Didier, reflecting an acquisition of 238,935 performance rights and 19,558 ordinary shares, while disposing of 19,558 performance rights. This adjustment aligns with the company’s Employee and Executive Incentive Plan, as approved at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

