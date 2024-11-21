Johns Lyng Group Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (AU:JLG) has released an update.
Johns Lyng Group Ltd has announced changes in the securities held by Director Nicholas Carnell, with a notable acquisition of 230,378 Performance Rights and 16,706 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares. These changes reflect the issuance of rights under the Employee and Executive Incentive Plan, approved at the recent annual meeting, highlighting the company’s strategic moves to align executive interests with shareholder value.
