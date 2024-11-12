Johns Lyng Group Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Expansions

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (AU:JLG) has released an update.

Johns Lyng Group Limited has announced significant growth in its FY24 operations, driven by strategic acquisitions, geographical expansion, and strong performances in both business-as-usual and catastrophe-related activities. The company has secured new contracts and extended partnerships with major insurance firms, while the acquisition of Keystone Group and expansion into strata and essential home services further strengthen its market position. Additionally, the group’s disaster recovery efforts continue to support Australian communities, enhancing its reputation as a leader in national disaster response.

