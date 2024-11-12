News & Insights

Stocks

Johns Lyng Group Reports Strong Financial Growth

November 12, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (AU:JLG) has released an update.

Johns Lyng Group Limited has reported strong financial growth, with a projected revenue of $1.221 billion and significant expansion in the U.S., doubling its business partners and broadening service lines. Despite a decline in share price, the company remains confident in its strategic direction, emphasizing its robust business model and recent acquisitions. The Group continues to focus on defensive growth opportunities, poised to tackle challenges and capitalize on future opportunities.

For further insights into AU:JLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.