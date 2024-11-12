Johns Lyng Group Reports Strong Financial Growth

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (AU:JLG) has released an update.

Johns Lyng Group Limited has reported strong financial growth, with a projected revenue of $1.221 billion and significant expansion in the U.S., doubling its business partners and broadening service lines. Despite a decline in share price, the company remains confident in its strategic direction, emphasizing its robust business model and recent acquisitions. The Group continues to focus on defensive growth opportunities, poised to tackle challenges and capitalize on future opportunities.

