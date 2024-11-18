News & Insights

Johns Lyng Group Lists New Securities on ASX

November 18, 2024 — 07:49 pm EST

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (AU:JLG) has released an update.

Johns Lyng Group Limited has announced the quotation of 110,082 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, under the ASX code JLG. This move, part of an employee incentive scheme, signals the company’s ongoing commitment to engaging its workforce and enhancing shareholder value.

