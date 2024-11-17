News & Insights

Johns Lyng Group Issues New Performance Rights

November 17, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (AU:JLG) has released an update.

Johns Lyng Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 1,051,297 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with these securities remaining unquoted on the ASX until transfer restrictions are lifted. This move highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce while potentially boosting investor confidence in its growth strategies.

