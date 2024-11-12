Johns Lyng Group Faces Second Strike on Pay Report

Johns Lyng Group Ltd (AU:JLG) has released an update.

Johns Lyng Group Limited faced a ‘second strike’ against its 2024 Remuneration Report during its Annual General Meeting, but the subsequent spill resolution did not pass. Despite making substantial changes to executive remuneration following last year’s feedback, more than 25% voted against the report, prompting further review by the board. The company is committed to continuing its efforts to address shareholder concerns in this area.

