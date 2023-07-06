Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) Price Target Decreased by 12.47% to 7.15

The average one-year price target for Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) has been revised to 7.15 / share. This is an decrease of 12.47% from the prior estimate of 8.17 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.39 to a high of 9.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.72% from the latest reported closing price of 5.43 / share.

Johns Lyng Group Maintains 1.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johns Lyng Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLG is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 37,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 18,228K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares, representing an increase of 85.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLG by 589.72% over the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 3,026K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,310K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,277K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLG by 8.35% over the last quarter.

WAIGX - Wasatch International Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,048K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,159K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLG by 2.99% over the last quarter.

