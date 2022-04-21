Johnny Depp to face cross-examination in defamation case against ex-wife

By Lisa Richwine

April 21 (Reuters) - Actor Johnny Depp will face questioning from attorneys for ex-wife and actress Amber Heard on Thursday after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star accused her of making false accusations that ruined his reputation and career.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for $50 million after she accused him of abuse.

In testimony under oath on Wednesday, Depp told a Virginia jury that Heard was the one who became violent during their relationship and would "strike out" with a slap or shove.

During one argument, Heard threw a vodka bottle at Depp's hand, cutting off the top of his right middle finger, he said. Another time, Heard repeatedly punched him, he said.

"She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere," said Depp.

In a similar legal case in Britain, Heard denied throwing a bottle and severing Depp's finger. She said she threw things only to escape when he was beating her, and once punched him because she feared he would push her sister down stairs.

Depp said he never struck Heard or any woman. He has accused Heard, also an actor, of defaming him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear Heard was referencing the Hollywood leading man.

Depp said Heard's allegations cost him "nothing less than everything." A new "Pirates" movie was put on hold, and Depp was dropped from the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise, a "Harry Potter" spinoff.

"When the allegations were made, were rapidly circling the globe, telling people I was a drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women - suddenly in my 50s - it's over," he said. "I will carry this for the rest of my days."

Attorneys for Heard have argued that she told the truth and that her opinion was protected free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. In opening arguments, Heard's attorneys said Depp physically and sexually assaulted her while abusing drugs and alcohol.

A state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia, is overseeing the trial, which is in its second week and is expected to last six weeks.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp's lawyers have said they filed the U.S. case in Fairfax County, outside the nation's capital, because the Washington Post is printed there. The newspaper is not a defendant.

Depp and Heard, known for roles in "Aquaman" and "Justice League," were married for roughly two years. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

Heard has brought her own libel claim against Depp, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar. Heard's counterclaim, seeking $100 million, will be decided as part of the trial.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.