Johnnie Walker maker Diageo intends to delist from Euronext Paris, Dublin

Adds details on the delisting

April 13 (Reuters) - World's biggest spirits company Diageo Plc DGE.L said on Thursday that it intended to submit applications for delisting its shares from Euronext Paris and Euronext Dublin.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila said in a statement that the decision followed a review of the company's trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to the listings.

The delisting from Euronext Paris is expected to take effect around May 26, while that from Euronext Dublin is expected to be around May 30.

