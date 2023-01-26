Johnnie Walker maker Diageo beats first-half sales estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

January 26, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Richa Naidu for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diageo DGE.L, the world's largest spirits maker, beat first-half sales forecasts on Thursday as it raised prices and more people drank premium spirits.

The London-based company, which makes Tanqueray gin, Captain Morgan's rum and Ketel One vodka, said net sales rose 9.4% in the six months to December 31, beating analyst forecasts for a 7.9% rise.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu)

((richa.naidu@tr.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/Richa_Writes; +44 755 755 9587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.