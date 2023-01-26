Johnnie Walker maker Diageo beats first-half sales estimates

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diageo DGE.L, the world's largest spirits maker, beat first-half sales forecasts on Thursday as it raised prices and more people drank premium spirits.

The London-based company, which makes Tanqueray gin, Captain Morgan's rum and Ketel One vodka, said net sales rose 9.4% in the six months to December 31, beating analyst forecasts for a 7.9% rise.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu)

