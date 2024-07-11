John Wood H1 Adj. EBITDA, Orders Rise, Sales Down; Backs FY24, FY25 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Engineering and consulting firm John Wood Group Plc. (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) reported Thursday that its first-half adjusted EBITDA was around $210 million, up around 4 percent from last year with margin expansion more than offsetting expected lower revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 7.4 percent was higher than prior year's 6.8 percent, helped by improved pricing, lower pass-through activity and a very strong performance in Operations.

Revenue was about $2.8 billion, down around 6 percent from last year, as good growth in Operations was offset by expected lower revenue in Projects.

Order book of around $6.1 billion was up 2 percent compared to June 2023, with sustainable solutions over 40 percent of its pipeline.

Ken Gilmartin, CEO, said, "Our growth strategy continues to deliver, with further growth in EBITDA and order book.... As we look ahead, we remain focused on delivering our potential, including generating significant free cash flow next year. … We are pleased to reconfirm our outlooks for both this year and 2025."

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect high single digit growth in adjusted EBITDA, before the impact of disposals. Performance will be weighted to the second half, reflecting the typical seasonality of its business and the phasing of the in-year benefit of the Simplification programme.

Further, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect EBITDA growth to exceed medium-term target.

John Wood plans to publish half year results on August 20.

John Wood, which has received a final takeover proposal from Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd. or Sidara, said the firm is required either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer by no later than July 31.

Further announcements will be made as appropriate, it said.

