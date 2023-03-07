Markets
APO

John Wood Group: Latest Proposal From Apollo Continues To Undervalue Group

March 07, 2023 — 02:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) said, on 6 March 2023, Apollo Global Management, Inc. submitted a fourth proposal for a cash offer to the Board, which values Wood shares at 237 pence per share. The Board believes the latest proposal continues to undervalue the Group and is therefore minded to reject. The Board of John Wood intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo.

On 22 February 2023, John Wood Group said it had rejected three unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposals from Apollo, regarding a possible cash offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.