John Wood Group (WDGJF) Price Target Decreased by 48.54% to 0.62

The average one-year price target for John Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF) has been revised to $0.62 / share. This is a decrease of 48.54% from the prior estimate of $1.21 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.28 to a high of $0.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 72.62% from the latest reported closing price of $2.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Wood Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDGJF is 0.01%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 57,386K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,655K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,969K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,957K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDGJF by 38.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,439K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,414K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDGJF by 14.32% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 3,378K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDGJF by 38.35% over the last quarter.

