John Wood Group Names Ken Gilmartin CEO

(RTTNews) - John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) announced the appointment of Ken Gilmartin as Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1 July 2022. Ken joined Wood Group as Chief Operating Officer in August 2021. Previously, he was Executive Vice President of the Jacobs' People & Places solutions business.

Ken will succeed Robin Watson. Robin will step down from the board effective 1 July 2022 and will remain with the Group until 30 September 2022 in an advisory role to support a smooth transition.

