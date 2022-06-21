Markets

John Wood Group Names Ken Gilmartin CEO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) announced the appointment of Ken Gilmartin as Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1 July 2022. Ken joined Wood Group as Chief Operating Officer in August 2021. Previously, he was Executive Vice President of the Jacobs' People & Places solutions business.

Ken will succeed Robin Watson. Robin will step down from the board effective 1 July 2022 and will remain with the Group until 30 September 2022 in an advisory role to support a smooth transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular