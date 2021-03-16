Markets

John Wood Group FY Operating Profit Before Exceptional Items Declines; LFL Revenue Down 20.2%

(RTTNews) - John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) reported a loss before tax from continuing operations of $148.6 million for year ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of $148.7 million, prior year. Loss per share in cents was 34.1 compared to profit of 10.5. Operating profit before exceptional items was $214 million, down 47.9% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 23.2 compared to 46.0.

Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations was $7.56 billion, down 23.5% from prior year. Revenue on a like-for-like basis was $7.49 billion, a decline of 20.2%.

The Board considers it prudent not to pay a 2020 final dividend.

