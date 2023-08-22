News & Insights

John Wood Group CFO David Kemp Intends To Retire

August 22, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Engineering and consulting business John Wood Group Plc. (WDGJF.PK) announced Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer David Kemp has informed the Board of his intention to retire from the role after ten years with the business.

The company has undertaken a process to appoint Kemp's successor, and until a successful candidate is in place, he will remain as CFO.

Kemp joined Wood in 2013 as CFO of the former Wood Group PSN business, which is now part of Wood's Operations business unit. He joined the Board in January 2015 and was appointed CFO in May 2015.

Roy Franklin, Chairman, said, "David has made a very significant contribution to Wood since joining back in 2013, helping to build a more diversified company and leading our financial recovery over the last few years."

