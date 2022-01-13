Markets

John Wood Group: FY21 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA In Line With Expectations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - John Wood Group PLC (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) said its fiscal 2021 results were in line with its expectations for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, as set out in trading update on 12 November 2021, and in line with consensus.

For fiscal 2021, headline revenue was around $6.4 billion, down 14% on a like-for-like basis. Operating profit (before exceptionals) will be around $195 million to $205 million compared to $214 million last year. Order book at 31 December 2021 will be up significantly year-on-year.

Looking forward, the Group expects order book at 31 December 2021 to be significantly higher than 31 December 2020 with growth in all business units.

Also, the Board of John Wood Group has concluded that a full sale process is the best option to deliver value for shareholders and this process is underway. A sales agreement is expected to be announced in second quarter.

