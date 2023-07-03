News & Insights

John Wood Awarded Contract Extension Worth About $250 Mln By Brunei Shell Petroleum

July 03, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - John Wood Group Plc. (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) said Monday that it has been awarded a contract extension worth about $250 million by Brunei Shell Petroleum.

The company noted that the two-year extension will focus on the continued rejuvenation of Brunei Shell Petroleum's offshore energy asset portfolio to maximize production capacity and efficiency.

According to the company, the scope of the contract includes brownfield engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services as well as the management of its offshore marine fleet. The work Wood is undertaking will maximize the production capacity of the assets whilst minimizing related emissions.

