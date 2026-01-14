John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) Price Target Decreased by 10.37% to 61.45

The average one-year price target for John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) has been revised to $61.45 / share. This is a decrease of 10.37% from the prior estimate of $68.56 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.85 to a high of $63.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.85% from the latest reported closing price of $32.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Wiley & Sons. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLYB is 0.02%, an increase of 14.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFG Investments holds 53K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLYB by 20.96% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 28K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLYB by 17.93% over the last quarter.

Spears Abacus Advisors holds 20K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caldwell Securities holds 12K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 97.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLYB by 3,129.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.