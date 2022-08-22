John Wiley & Sons Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.03, changing hands as low as $51.98 per share. John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLY's low point in its 52 week range is $45.14 per share, with $59.865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.