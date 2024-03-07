John Wiley & Sons Q3 Loss Rises; Lifts Annual Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) has revised up its annual earnings guidance. Matthew Kissner, Interim President and CEO of Wiley, said: "We've moved decisively on our improvement and optimization plans and expect a strong fourth quarter as Research continues to recover, Learning continues to outperform, and in-year cost savings accelerate."

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted income per share of $2.45 to $2.65 against previous outlook of $2.05 to $2.40.

Excluding items, EBITDA now projected to be in the range of $335 million to $355 million, higher than previous expectation of $305 million to $330 million.

WLY now expects adjusted revenue in the mid-to-high end of range against previous guidance of $1.580 billion to $1.630 billion.

WLY was trading up by 2.23 percent at $33.86 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the third quarter, John Wiley & Sons reported Loss that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$113.875 million, or -$2.08 per share. This compares with -$71.469 million, or -$1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $460.705 million from $491.368 million last year.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$113.875 Mln. vs. -$71.469 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$2.08 vs. -$1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $460.705 Mln vs. $491.368 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.