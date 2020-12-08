John Wiley & Sons Q2 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JWA, JWB) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.00 compared to $0.85, a year ago. Wiley recorded a favorable FX variance of $0.05 in adjusted EPS, for the quarter.

On an adjusted basis (at constant currency), second quarter revenue was $491.0 million, up 4% from previous year. Excluding acquisitions and currency impact, revenue was flat for the quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $2.50 - $2.70. For revenue, the company anticipates low-single digit growth overall.

