John Wiley & Sons, Inc.'s (NYSE:WLY) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 20x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for John Wiley & Sons as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price. NYSE:WLY Price Based on Past Earnings August 17th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on John Wiley & Sons will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Growth For John Wiley & Sons?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like John Wiley & Sons' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. This isn't what shareholders were looking for as it means they've been left with a 9.6% decline in EPS over the last three years in total. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 6.3% per year during the coming three years according to the twin analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.7% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that John Wiley & Sons' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of John Wiley & Sons' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for John Wiley & Sons that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of John Wiley & Sons' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

