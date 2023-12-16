John Wiley & Sons Inc. - (WLY) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 48.96

The average one-year price target for John Wiley & Sons Inc. - (NYSE:WLY) has been revised to 48.96 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 45.90 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.09% from the latest reported closing price of 32.62 / share.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Declares $0.35 Dividend

On September 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023 received the payment on October 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $32.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.50%, the lowest has been 2.58%, and the highest has been 4.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=78).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Wiley & Sons Inc. -. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLY is 0.14%, an increase of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 48,042K shares. The put/call ratio of WLY is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,874K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,854K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 18.34% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,003K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 15.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,318K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,100K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares, representing an increase of 40.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 60.44% over the last quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Wiley & Sons Inc. drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, the company helps students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, Wiley has delivered consistent performance to all of its stakeholders.

