John Wiley & Sons Inc. - (WLY) Price Target Decreased by 10.00% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for John Wiley & Sons Inc. - (NYSE:WLY) has been revised to 45.90 / share. This is an decrease of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 51.00 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.37% from the latest reported closing price of 32.70 / share.
John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Declares $0.35 Dividend
On June 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.
At the current share price of $32.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.28%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.22%, the lowest has been 2.58%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=56).
The current dividend yield is 2.27 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -9.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Wiley & Sons Inc. -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLY is 0.15%, a decrease of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.35% to 48,360K shares. The put/call ratio of WLY is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,883K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,747K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 0.33% over the last quarter.
SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 2,836K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares, representing a decrease of 12.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 11.28% over the last quarter.
Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,098K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 93,132.33% over the last quarter.
Cardinal Capital Management holds 2,011K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132K shares, representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 0.10% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,321K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 7.75% over the last quarter.
John Wiley & Sons Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
John Wiley & Sons Inc. drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, the company helps students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, Wiley has delivered consistent performance to all of its stakeholders.
