John Wiley & Sons Inc. Q1 Loss Climbs

September 07, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$92.264 million, or -$1.67 per share. This compares with -$17.835 million, or -$0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $451.013 million from $487.569 million last year.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$92.264 Mln. vs. -$17.835 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.67 vs. -$0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $451.013 Mln vs. $487.569 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.40 Full year revenue guidance: $1.580 to $1.630 Bln

