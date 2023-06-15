John Wiley & Sons Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $68.344 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $43.146 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, John Wiley & Sons Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $526.127 million from $545.653 million last year.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $68.344 Mln. vs. $43.146 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $526.127 Mln vs. $545.653 Mln last year.

