News & Insights

Markets
WLY

John Wiley & Sons Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

June 15, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $68.344 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $43.146 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, John Wiley & Sons Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $526.127 million from $545.653 million last year.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $68.344 Mln. vs. $43.146 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $526.127 Mln vs. $545.653 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.