John Wiley & Sons Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

December 05, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY):

Earnings: $40.458 million in Q2 vs. -$19.445 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.74 in Q2 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. Excluding items, John Wiley & Sons Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share for the period.

Revenue: $426.595 million in Q2 vs. $492.808 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 to $3.60 Full year revenue guidance: $1.650 to $1.690 Bln

