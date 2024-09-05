John Wiley & Sons Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY):

Earnings: -$1.436 million in Q1 vs. -$92.264 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. -$1.67 in the same period last year. Excluding items, John Wiley & Sons Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share for the period.

Revenue: $403.809 million in Q1 vs. $451.013 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 to $3.60 Full year revenue guidance: $1.650 to $1.690 Bln

