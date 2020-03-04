Markets

John Wiley & Sons Boosts FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts


RTTNews.com RTTNews


(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, research and education company John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW-A, JW-B) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, while reaffirming annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share on revenues between $1.855 billion and $1.885 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.45 per share on revenues between $1.855 billion and $1.885 billion.

