John Wiley Slips To Loss In Q2; Backs FY24 Outlook

December 06, 2023 — 08:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY, WLYB) reported Wednesday a net loss for the second quarter of $19.45 million or $0.35 per share, compared to net income of $38.19 million or $0.68 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.73 per share, compared to $1.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter declined 4 percent to $492.81 million from $514.84 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted revenue was down 1 percent to $406.61 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company still projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.05 to $2.40 per share on adjusted revenues between $1.58 billion and $1.63 billion.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
