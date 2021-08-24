John Watters Is The President & COO of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) And They Just Picked Up 76% More Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President & COO, John Watters, recently bought a whopping US$681k worth of stock, at a price of US$17.02. That purchase boosted their holding by 76%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

FireEye Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Watters was the biggest purchase of FireEye shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$17.38 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While FireEye insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FEYE Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2021

FireEye is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that FireEye insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$88m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About FireEye Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of FireEye we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for FireEye you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

