John Wang Expands Stake in Ausmon Resources

December 02, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

Ausmon Resources Limited (AU:AOA) has released an update.

John Wang has increased his voting power in Ausmon Resources Limited from 5.46% to 6.70% following acquisitions approved at the company’s recent AGM. The acquisitions included EIP shares and director’s fees paid in shares, boosting his total votes to over 80 million. This move marks a significant rise in Wang’s stake, reflecting his growing influence within the company.

