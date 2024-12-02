John Wang Expands Stake in Ausmon Resources

Ausmon Resources Limited (AU:AOA) has released an update.
John Wang has increased his voting power in Ausmon Resources Limited from 5.46% to 6.70% following acquisitions approved at the company’s recent AGM. The acquisitions included EIP shares and director’s fees paid in shares, boosting his total votes to over 80 million. This move marks a significant rise in Wang’s stake, reflecting his growing influence within the company.
