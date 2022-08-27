John Treace Is The CEO, Founder & Director of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) And Just Spent US$534k On Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the CEO, Founder & Director, John Treace, recently bought a whopping US$534k worth of stock, at a price of US$18.72. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.3%.

Treace Medical Concepts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Treace was the biggest purchase of Treace Medical Concepts shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$20.55. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Treace Medical Concepts insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Treace Medical Concepts insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:TMCI Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Does Treace Medical Concepts Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Treace Medical Concepts insiders own 42% of the company, currently worth about US$480m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Treace Medical Concepts Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Treace Medical Concepts insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Treace Medical Concepts has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

