John Rood Is The Independent Director of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) And They Just Picked Up 4.1% More Shares

Potential Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, John Rood, recently bought US$242k worth of stock, paying US$80.56 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 4.1%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Black Knight

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Executive Chairman, William Foley, sold US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$62.26 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$83.24). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 5.5% of William Foley's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 19.94k shares for US$1.4m. But they sold 592.70k shares for US$36m. In total, Black Knight insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$61.31, on average. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BKI Insider Trading Volume February 19th 2021

Does Black Knight Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Black Knight insiders own 3.2% of the company, worth about US$416m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Black Knight Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Black Knight insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Black Knight. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Black Knight.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

