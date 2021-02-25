John Rakolta Is The Independent Director of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) And They Just Picked Up 9.0% More Shares

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, John Rakolta, recently bought a whopping US$1.2m worth of stock, at a price of US$63.63. While that only increased their holding size by 9.0%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Agree Realty

In fact, the recent purchase by John Rakolta was the biggest purchase of Agree Realty shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$64.94 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Agree Realty share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 43.47k shares for US$2.8m. But insiders sold 2.00k shares worth US$135k. In total, Agree Realty insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ADC Insider Trading Volume February 26th 2021

Insider Ownership of Agree Realty

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.0% of Agree Realty shares, worth about US$83m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Agree Realty Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Agree Realty shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Agree Realty. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Agree Realty (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

