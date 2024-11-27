John P Zimmer Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $349K In Core Molding Technologies Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on November 27, by John P Zimmer, EVP at Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Zimmer's decision to sell 19,700 shares of Core Molding Technologies was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $349,742.

Core Molding Technologies shares are trading up 2.35% at $17.89 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

All You Need to Know About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Inc operates in the engineered materials market as one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. It produces and sells molded products for varied markets, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, automobiles, power sports, construction and agriculture, building products, and other industrial markets. The processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (SMC), resin transfer molding (RTM), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (D-LFT) and structural foam, and structural web injection molding (SIM). It operates operates in Columbus, Ohio; Gaffney, South Carolina; Winona, Minnesota; Matamoros and Escobedo, Mexico; and Cobourg, Ontario, Canada.

A Deep Dive into Core Molding Technologies's Financials

Revenue Challenges: Core Molding Technologies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 16.91%, indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Core Molding Technologies's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.36.

Debt Management: Core Molding Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Core Molding Technologies's P/E ratio of 10.05 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.49, which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 4.29 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Core Molding Technologies's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.