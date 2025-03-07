John P Lauer Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $1.08M In Matson Stock

It was reported on March 7, that John P Lauer, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer at Matson (NYSE:MATX) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Lauer's decision to sell 7,985 shares of Matson was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The total value of the sale is $1,075,818.

At Friday morning, Matson shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $133.24.

Discovering Matson: A Closer Look

Matson Inc is engaged in providing ocean transportation and logistics services. The business segments of the company are Ocean Transportation which provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Okinawa, and different islands in the South Pacific, and Logistics segment which offers long haul and regional highway trucking services, warehousing and distribution services, supply chain management, and freight forwarding services. The firm generates the majority of its revenue from the Ocean Transportation segment.

Matson: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Matson's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 26.71%, the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 3.87, Matson showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Matson adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 9.56 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.33 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Matson's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.44, Matson presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Matson's Insider Trades.

