John Oyler Is The Co-Founder of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) And They Just Sold 100% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that John Oyler, the Co-Founder recently netted about US$3.8m selling shares at an average price of US$152. That diminished their holding by a very significant 100%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BeiGene

Notably, that recent sale by John Oyler is the biggest insider sale of BeiGene shares that we've seen in the last year. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$139). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

BeiGene insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:BGNE Insider Trading Volume September 25th 2022

Does BeiGene Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that BeiGene insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about US$765m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BeiGene Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought BeiGene stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for BeiGene and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

