John Menzies returns to profit as restructuring bears fruit

March 8 (Reuters) - British airport services provider John Menzies MNZS.L reported on Tuesday a return to an annual profit of 76 million pounds ($99.45 million) from a loss last year, as it benefits from cost cuts and new business wins amid a recovery in travel demand.

The company also said talks were ongoing with potential suitor NAS and its Kuwaiti parent company Agility Public Warehousing Co AGLT.KW. NAS now has until March 30 to make a firm offer for Menzies or walk away.

($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

