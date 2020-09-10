Oil

John Menzies forecasts loss as airline activity remains muted

Airport services group John Menzies said on Thursday it expects to report a loss in the first half of the year as airline activity remains weak due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it is re-starting operations and seeing a partial return of flight schedules, but its second-half profitability would largely depend on government support and cost controls.

    Most Popular