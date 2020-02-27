John Menzies flags coronavirus hit to annual profit

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Aviation services group John Menzies MNZS.L said on Thursday it would take a hit of between 6 million and 9 million pounds ($7.8-$11.7 million) from the coronavirus outbreak, assuming the impact of the virus subsides towards the end of the second quarter.

Menzies, which offers ground handling, fuelling and cargo handling services for airlines, said the biggest disruption would be seen at its operations in Macau, where the company handles Chinese carriers.

($1 = 0.77 pounds)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)

