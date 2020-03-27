Oil

John Menzies cuts 17,500 jobs, struggles for UK state aid

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Aviation services group John Menzies said on Friday it was cutting more than 17,500 jobs globally and was working with the UK government on the possibility of aid under its emergency loan scheme for large companies, for which it said it did not currently qualify.

Menzies, which offers ground handling, fuelling and cargo handling services for airlines globally, said it was in talks with its lenders as it reviews all options to shore up liquidity.

