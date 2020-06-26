Oil

John Menzies CEO exits to join Glenfiddich owner

Airport services group John Menzies said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Giles Wilson will resign, with Chairman Philipp Joeinig taking a more active role as the firm navigates a tough period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilson will join William Grant & Sons, the owner of Glenfiddich whisky and Hendrick's gin, as chief financial officer in the end of August, John Menzies said in a statement.

John Menzies, which offers ground handling, fuelling and cargo handling services for airlines, said Wilson will not be replaced. It added that senior executives including chief operating officer and chief financial officer will take on more responsibilities.

Wilson joined Edinburgh-based Menzies in 2011 and held a variety of senior roles, including a CFO stint. Wilson became interim CEO in March 2019 and was made permanent three months later.

Earlier this month, John Menzies said it expects flight activity to recover from early July following a slump in air travel globally on the back of the coronavirus outbreak.

In March, the company said it was laying off more than half its global workforce to cope with the impact of the pandemic-related slump in travel.

