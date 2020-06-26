Oil

John Menzies CEO exits in executive reshuffle

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Airport services group John Menzies said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Giles Wilson will resign to join Glenfiddich owner William Grant & Sons as the chief financial officer in the end of August.

The UK-based company said Wilson will not be replaced, and its chairman Philipp Joeinig will take a more "active" role in overseeing the group with members of the senior executive team directly reporting to him.

The company said its senior executive team including its chief operating officer and chief financial officer will increase their duties.

