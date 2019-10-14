John Menzies appoints Alvaro Gomez-Reino as CFO

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Aviation services group John Menzies MNZS.L said on Monday it had appointed former Swissport finance chief Alvaro Gomez-Reino as its chief financial officer.

Swissport Group is the Swiss cargo handling unit of China's HNA Group. HNAIRC.UL

John Menzies, which has been battered by the fallout from the global grounding of Boeing Co's BA.N 737 MAX jets, also said that company insider Mervyn Walker had been promoted to the role of its chief operating officer.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

