John McAfee’s Security Guard Pleads Not Guilty to Crypto Fraud Charges

John McAfee’s personal security guard, accused of conspiring with his boss in a crypto fraud case, has pled not guilty.

Jimmy Gale Watson Jr., who was indicted earlier this month alongside the controversial tech entrepreneur, pled not guilty in a filing with U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Fox in the Southern District of New York on Monday.

He is alleged by the U.S. Department of Justice to have duped cryptocurrency investors out of more than $13 million alongside McAfee, who is also being charged with several counts of wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

The defendants allegedly used McAfee’s Twitter account to tout various digital currencies, driving up their value before selling them.

They are claimed to have used misleading statements, and to have not disclosed that they were paid for promotions.

The “pump and dump” scheme, according to prosecutors, banked McAfee and Watson more than $2 million in profit while their recommended altcoins declined substantially in value.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) brought separate charges, filing for injunctive relief and civil penalties.

McAfee was arrested in Spain in October 2020 on separate tax charges and awaits extradition to the U.S.

See also: Firm Allegedly Facilitated Crypto Money Laundering With Encrypted Phones

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.