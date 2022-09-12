John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) insiders sold US$1.7m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Quite a few John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

John Marshall Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Lim Nguonly, sold US$380k worth of shares at a price of US$27.53 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$24.55. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

John Marshall Bancorp insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:JMSB Insider Trading Volume September 12th 2022

John Marshall Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at John Marshall Bancorp. In total, Independent Director Lim Nguonly dumped US$407k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that John Marshall Bancorp insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$56m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At John Marshall Bancorp Tell Us?

An insider sold John Marshall Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that John Marshall Bancorp is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing John Marshall Bancorp. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with John Marshall Bancorp and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

